Vegetables Made of Wood by MapleApple

MapleApple es la laboriosa -donde las haya- pareja formada por una madre y su hija. Con sus manitas tricotan con lana e hilo acrílico estas asombrosas hortalizas y las envian al resto del mundo desde Letonia.

Las puedes adquirir de forma individual o en manojos -y no es broma- es su tienda en Etsy.

MapleApple is an hard-working couple composed of a mother and her daughter. With his little hands they knit with wool and acrylic yarn these amazing vegetables and send them from Latvia to the rest of the world.

You can get them as individual items or in a bunch -it’s not a joke- in his shop on Etsy.

