SAGE / August in Paris

Ambroise Willaume, bajo el seudonimo de SAGE -derivado de Sagitario-, nos trae el single August in Paris, que además da nombre a su primer álbum, que verá la luz el próximo 22 de marzo.

Nos encanta el surrealista video en formato 1:1 con piernas sin torsos dirigido por Thibaut Grevet y producido por Frenzy Paris.

Ambroise Willaume, under the pseudonym SAGE (derived from Sagittarius), brings to us the single August in Paris, it also gives the name to his debut album, which will be release on 22 march.

We love the surrealistic video in 1:1 format with legs without torsos. It’s directed by Thibaut Grevet and produced by Frenzy Paris.

Anuncios